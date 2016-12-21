Wallace Named Commercial Sales Manager, YANMAR America

YANMAR America has promoted Terry Wallace from his current role as Regional Sales Manager for the Industrial Engine Division to Sales Manager for the Commercial Marine Division reporting to Yutaka Tanno, Commercial Marine Product Manager, effective January 3, 2017. In his new role, Wallace will be responsible for developing and achieving the commercial marine sales performance goals and objectives by continuously driving sales growth through all channels, creating and implementing effective sales programs and working collaboratively with other staff members to achieve performance objectives.

