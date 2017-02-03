Thing of Gold hopes for golden perfor...

Thing of Gold hopes for golden performance at Ohio Has Talent

Thursday Jan 19

VAN WERT Thing of Gold is a band comprised of five local talents looking for success in Ohio Has Talent. The band consists of John Brake of Van Wert, Colin Parent of Elida, Maizee Shae Brinkman of Ottoville, Carson French of Elida, and Derek Pignataro of Shawnee.

