Procter & Gamble To Eliminate Manufacturing Waste By 2020
The consumer products giant said that more than half of its 100 production sites worldwide already produce zero manufacturing waste and that the remainder will meet that standard by 2020. P&G is announcing a new goal: ZERO manufacturing waste to landfill in all manufacturing sites by 2020.
