P&G Aims for Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill by 2020
P&G announced additional investments in recycling and beneficial reuse that will eliminate all manufacturing waste from its global network of more than 100 production sites by 2020. Since P&G began qualifying sites as zero manufacturing waste to landfill, 56% of its global production sites have achieved this milestone.
