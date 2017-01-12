P&G Aims for Zero Manufacturing Waste...

P&G Aims for Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill by 2020

P&G announced additional investments in recycling and beneficial reuse that will eliminate all manufacturing waste from its global network of more than 100 production sites by 2020. Since P&G began qualifying sites as zero manufacturing waste to landfill, 56% of its global production sites have achieved this milestone.

