ODOT District 1 completes year of highway, intersection reconstructions
The completion of a five-year project to reconstruct Interstate 75 is among the notable accomplishments for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 in 2016. The reconstruction of Interstate 75 through Lima and Allen County began in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cylinna Wright
|15 hr
|Guess who
|2
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|Tim
|10
|Pastor marvin barner
|Jan 8
|Doris
|3
|Sandra Monfort (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|Guess who
|22
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|andy
|8
|Snitch (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Snitch
|14
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|Johnny
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC