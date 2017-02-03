Northwest Ohio sheriff retires amid p...

Northwest Ohio sheriff retires amid personal, legal problems

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Allen County sheriff in northwestern Ohio is resigning at the end of January amid a series of personal and legal problems. The Lima News reports Sheriff Sam Crish's decision comes months after the FBI searched his office amid an unspecified pending investigation and he acknowledged receiving treatment for a gambling addiction.

Lima, OH

