Lincoln Highway Association to meet on Jan. 17 in Gomer

The Gomer Congregational Church will host this month's Lincoln Highway Association Western Ohio Chapter meeting on Jan. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The Welsh Society of Northwest Ohio has planned a great meal, including a pizza buffet from Uncle Al's Pizza and all the "fixin's." At 7 p.m., local historian, surveyor and Lima resident Michael Buettner will present a digital program entitled, "In Search of One-Room Schoolhouses."

