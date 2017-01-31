Iota Beta preparing for 2017

Iota Beta preparing for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Madison Press

Approximately two-thirds of the Iota Beta Chapter of Phi Beta Psi members attended the Ohio State Convention. The organization plans to attend again this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Fletcher 13 min OneCuriousMom 11
Sabrina Gipson 1 hr OneCuriousMom 12
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? 4 hr Sabrina 2
Drug dealers Mon OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Sun Jo momma 37
Names of hookers Sun Jazziefay 5
Snitch (Feb '16) Jan 27 Onecuriousmom 15
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC