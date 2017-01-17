Delphos Police reports
On Dec. 30, officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of South Main Street in reference to an attempted breaking and entering. Officers arrived and met with the business owner, who showed officers multiple areas that were damaged by an unknown subject in an attempt to enter the business.
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Ashley
|9
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|Wed
|cathy kessler
|20
|Uknow
|Tue
|Shut up
|1
|Names of hookers
|Jan 13
|Who cares
|4
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Jan 13
|superfan
|31
|Cylinna Wright
|Jan 11
|Guess who
|2
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|Tim
|10
