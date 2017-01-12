across - sour - scommunities

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Salem News

Beginning Monday, phased renovations will begin to the Salem Regional Medical Center ground floor hallway that runs between the Emergency Department and Outpatient Registration. Renovations are anticipated to be completed by Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitors and patients are advised to park in the lot or parking deck closest to the hospital area they will visit in order to minimize walking.

