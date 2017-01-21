21st century infrastructure to match ...

21st century infrastructure to match economy

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it, and they built it - but we haven't maintained it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are the Pedophiles in Lima? 18 hr OneCuriousMom 1
Sabrina Gipson 18 hr OneCuriousMom 9
Carl Fletcher 18 hr OneCuriousMom 10
Drug dealers 19 hr OneCuriousMom 8
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Sun Jo momma 37
Names of hookers Sun Jazziefay 5
Snitch (Feb '16) Jan 27 Onecuriousmom 15
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC