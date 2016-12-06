Officials confident infuture of Lima ...

Officials confident infuture of Lima plant

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Toledo Blade

The inclusion of $1.2 billion in federal funding for two military vehicle platforms built at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima could add hundreds of new jobs to Lima's economy, the city's mayor said Monday. The northwest Ohio plant, which currently builds the M1 Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle, has been a fixture in Lima for 75 years.

