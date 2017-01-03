ODOT looks back at 2016
The completion of a five-year project to reconstruct Interstate 75 is among the notable accomplishments for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 in 2016. The reconstruction of Interstate 75 through Lima and Allen County began in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Monfort (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Guess who
|22
|a fresh new face
|Fri
|joboffer
|1
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|andy
|8
|Snitch (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Snitch
|14
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|Johnny
|30
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Jan 2
|Johnny
|9
|Big metal frame building
|Dec 31
|Neighboring citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC