New state officeholder mulling bid for Senate
State Senator-elect Matt Huffman of Lima is considering tossing his hat into the ring for the 2018 U.S. Senate race. Mr. Huffman, a former state legislator elected Nov. 8 to the state Senate who still hasn't been sworn in, said he's been talking to party county chairmen and donors.
