LSO to present - Bells, Brass & Bows'
The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Holiday concert, "Bells, Brass & Bows" at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Veterans Memorial and Civic Center in Lima. This festive celebration of song will feature the Lima Symphony Chorus under the direction of Mark Suderman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
|Five arrested in Logan County slaying
|Dec 1
|rocky top fordge
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC