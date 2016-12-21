Delphos Police reports
On Dec. 8, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle being operated on East Fifth Street by 37-year-old Evie Tussing of Delphos. The officer had knowledge that Tussing was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver's license and conducted a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Monfort (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Yourmama
|21
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Im_thatguy
|8
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC