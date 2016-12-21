Delphos Police reports

Saturday Dec 17

On Dec. 8, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle being operated on East Fifth Street by 37-year-old Evie Tussing of Delphos. The officer had knowledge that Tussing was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver's license and conducted a traffic stop.

