Congress OKs bill that gives Lima plant $1.2B

A major defense funding bill that includes $1.2 billion for military vehicles built in Lima, Ohio, is headed to the President's desk. The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

