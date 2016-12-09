Congress OKs bill that gives Lima plant $1.2B
A major defense funding bill that includes $1.2 billion for military vehicles built in Lima, Ohio, is headed to the President's desk. The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act.
