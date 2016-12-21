Congress approves funding for Ohio-ma...

Congress approves funding for Ohio-made military vehicles

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

LIMA, Ohio - Congress has okayed $1.2 billion in funding for two military vehicles produced in northwestern Ohio.The money approved this week will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle.Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima .U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio calls it good news for workers at the ... (more)

