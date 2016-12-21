Common Pleas Court-Dec. 14

Common Pleas Court-Dec. 14

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Putnam County Sentinel

Ty A. Castillo, 26, Leipsic, was sentenced to five days' jail for possession of drugs . He was given credit for one day served and placed on two years' community control.

