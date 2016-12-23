Columbus-Chicago passenger rail moves ahead, slowly
Plans are advancing to eventually start high-speed passenger train service between Chicago and Columbus, with stops in Fort Wayne, Lima and Marysville and other cities in Indiana and Ohio. Don't listen for the call of "all aboard" in Columbus anytime soon, however.
