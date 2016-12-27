A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front...

A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America's Opioid Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: National Public Radio

Charlie Oen's battle with addiction started when he was 16 and his family moved to Lima, Ohio. It was the last stop in a string of moves his military family made - from Panama to North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas and Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big metal frame building Sat Neighboring citizen 3
Drug dealers Dec 30 Maryjane 3
Jerky Dec 30 John 3
Sandra Monfort (Apr '10) Dec 28 Yourmama 21
Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13) Dec 26 Im_thatguy 8
I wont be quite Dec 22 TellThetruth 1
Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15) Dec 15 Musikologist 5
See all Lima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lima Forum Now

Lima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Lima, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC