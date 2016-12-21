79 graduate D.A.R.E. Program at city schools
Kiarah Dodds receives her D.A.R.E. diploma and congratulations from, Delphos City Schools Superintendent Kevin Wolfe, left, Franklin/Landeck Principal Robert Hohlbein, teacher Damon Ulm and D.A.R.E. officer Deputy Mike White. Comedy Jugglar and Ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn of Dayton makes Emily Rode a crown of balloons during his performance at the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Lima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremey Shellabarger (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Im_thatguy
|8
|I wont be quite
|Dec 22
|TellThetruth
|1
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|Jerky
|Dec 14
|geo golfx
|2
|Piel Brothers Men's store (Jul '11)
|Dec 12
|Norman
|4
|Frieda gipson? (Mar '16)
|Dec 9
|johnny
|3
|urgent urgent please help find this missing man
|Dec 9
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC