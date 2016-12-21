79 graduate D.A.R.E. Program at city schools

Kiarah Dodds receives her D.A.R.E. diploma and congratulations from, Delphos City Schools Superintendent Kevin Wolfe, left, Franklin/Landeck Principal Robert Hohlbein, teacher Damon Ulm and D.A.R.E. officer Deputy Mike White. Comedy Jugglar and Ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn of Dayton makes Emily Rode a crown of balloons during his performance at the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.