There are 5 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Tuesday Nov 29, titled Five arrested in Logan County slaying. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Five residents of Lima, including three teenagers, have been charged in the Thanksgiving day slaying of a Logan County man. Jeffrey Brentlinger, 45, of Zanesfield, southeast of Bellefontaine, was found shot to death inside his home in the 6400 block of Township road 127.

LOCO Blues

Marysville, OH

#1 Tuesday Nov 29
This is really unfortunate,
You really can't trust random people for the net.
ed ratleff

Akron, OH

#2 Tuesday Nov 29
LOCO Blues wrote:
This is really unfortunate,
You really can't trust random people for the net.
crazy thing is if 5 whites murdered a black man its racial...WHITE LIVES MATTER!!!

LOCO Blues

Marysville, OH

#3 Tuesday Nov 29
Well, it's never a good idea to randomly try and make new friends online.
Craigslist, Facebook and other sites are shady enough. These new hookup sites are nothing but trouble....many of them are recently released from Prison looking for new folks to manipulate.
This Meet up. Com looks pretty crooked.

We R Duh CHAMPIONZ

Marysville, OH

#4 Wednesday Nov 30
more honda auhshowciate drama......Beachizz!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvBAEp3Znn4
rocky top fordge

Marysville, OH

#5 Thursday Dec 1
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-a2rCmrViY
