Five arrested in Logan County slaying
There are 5 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Tuesday Nov 29, titled Five arrested in Logan County slaying. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Five residents of Lima, including three teenagers, have been charged in the Thanksgiving day slaying of a Logan County man. Jeffrey Brentlinger, 45, of Zanesfield, southeast of Bellefontaine, was found shot to death inside his home in the 6400 block of Township road 127.
#1 Tuesday Nov 29
This is really unfortunate,
You really can't trust random people for the net.
#2 Tuesday Nov 29
crazy thing is if 5 whites murdered a black man its racial...WHITE LIVES MATTER!!!
#3 Tuesday Nov 29
Well, it's never a good idea to randomly try and make new friends online.
Craigslist, Facebook and other sites are shady enough. These new hookup sites are nothing but trouble....many of them are recently released from Prison looking for new folks to manipulate.
This Meet up. Com looks pretty crooked.
#4 Wednesday Nov 30
more honda auhshowciate drama......Beachizz!
#5 Thursday Dec 1
