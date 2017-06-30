67 dogs taken from horrid conditions ...

67 dogs taken from horrid conditions in Liberty

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Houston Chronicle

A rescue team removed 67 dogs today from a residence in Cleveland, where they roamed among urine-soaked floors and feces-smeared walls. The Houston SPCA , a protection organization and shelter, obtained a civil seizure warrant from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office to take the animals from "deplorable conditions," the organization said.

