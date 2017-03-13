The Attorney General Wants to Ensure Liberty High's Prayer Room Is...

Ever ready to rush in with a press release where the religious liberty of Texas public school students is threatened, even when it isn't, the Texas Attorney General's office fired off a letter to Frisco ISD on Friday warning them that a "prayer room" available to Liberty High School's 2,100 students had better not be open only to Muslims. The AG's office shared the letter with the media, which promptly shared it online.

