Prayer service for critically-injured Liberty County constable
A prayer service is scheduled this weekend for Liberty County Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston, who was critically injured Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck. The service is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2041 Trinity St., in Liberty, officials said.
