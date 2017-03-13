'Liberty' rolls through Beaumont to c...

'Liberty' rolls through Beaumont to celebrate TxDOT centennial

Monday Feb 20

When the Texas Department of Transportation looks in its rear-view mirror, it can see a century of road-building that grew from 8,865 miles of two-lane blacktop to more than 80,000 miles of pavement carrying more than 25 million vehicles.

