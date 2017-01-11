Texas Hospital District Resolution ap...

Texas Hospital District Resolution approved by Pinehurst City Council

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Orange Leader

The city of Pinehurst City Council approved a resolution supporting the formation of the Orange County, Texas Hospital District Tuesday. Hood introduced the agenda item and welcomed Orange City manager Dr. Shawn Oubre to the meeting who presented information on the formation of Hospital Districts to the council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Liberty Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr CookPharts 1,071
Bart Moss Jan 23 Baytown resident 1
Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06) Dec '16 Apierre 133
Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10) Dec '16 tredtractor 14
law enforcement and crime in liberty county (Mar '07) Sep '16 r0ckstar666 52
News Planning Commission votes to restore name of Ol... Aug '16 anonymous 1
? Do White Men Like Latina's??? (Mar '11) Aug '16 MsPerez 56
See all Liberty Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Liberty Forum Now

Liberty Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Liberty Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Liberty, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC