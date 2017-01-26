San Antonio councilman suggests memorial street designation in
The pending proposal calls for designating part of West Woodlawn Avenue, which runs alongside Woodlawn Lake, the "Archbishop Patrick Flores Memorial Way." The pending proposal calls for designating part of West Woodlawn Avenue, which runs alongside Woodlawn Lake, the "Archbishop Patrick Flores Memorial Way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Liberty Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|CookPharts
|1,071
|Bart Moss
|Jan 23
|Baytown resident
|1
|Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Apierre
|133
|Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|tredtractor
|14
|law enforcement and crime in liberty county (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|r0ckstar666
|52
|Planning Commission votes to restore name of Ol...
|Aug '16
|anonymous
|1
|? Do White Men Like Latina's??? (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|MsPerez
|56
Find what you want!
Search Liberty Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC