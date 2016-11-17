Liberty Police Dept Chooses Battle Rifle Company
LIBERTY, Texas - - Battle Rifle Company of Houston, TX was recently called upon in an effort to upgrade the Liberty Police Department's defensive assets. The Liberty Texas Police Department has added additional BR4 Spectre rifles to its inventory, ensuring all officers are rifle equipped and allowing more rifles on the street for patrol.
