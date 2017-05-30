NDP's chances slim in Peachland

Peachland is part of the Central Okanagan's political unit at the local level, with many people in the town of 5,000 working in West Kelowna or Kelowna and older children attending schools in those cities. The Liberal, NDP and Green party candidates all live in Penticton, and, perhaps as one result, an election forum last week in Peachland drew a sparse crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.