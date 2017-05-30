Kansas man dies in Oklahoma Panhandle collision Sunday, patrol reports
Gustavo Marino, 30, of Liberal, Kan., was dead at the scene of a collision about 10:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 64 about 3 miles west of Forgan, the patrol reports. A sport utility vehicle driven east on U.S. 64 by Brandon Shaw Porter, 41, of Beaver, went left of center to pass a tractor-trailer and hit a car driven west by Marino head-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Liberal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poopy fish in Arkalon Park lake
|Apr '17
|Assquatch
|1
|Clinton not too old to run! (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Shootem
|4
|I Hate Liberals (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Assquatch
|12
|Synata Bio
|Dec '16
|Concerned_American
|1
|should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|easttexas
|1
|Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16)
|May '16
|butallthat
|10
|Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12)
|Feb '16
|Lester
|12
Find what you want!
Search Liberal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC