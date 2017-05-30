Kansas man dies in Oklahoma Panhandle collision Sunday, patrol reports

Gustavo Marino, 30, of Liberal, Kan., was dead at the scene of a collision about 10:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 64 about 3 miles west of Forgan, the patrol reports. A sport utility vehicle driven east on U.S. 64 by Brandon Shaw Porter, 41, of Beaver, went left of center to pass a tractor-trailer and hit a car driven west by Marino head-on.

