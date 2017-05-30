Head-on Collsion leaves one dead, two...

Head-on Collsion leaves one dead, two injured in Beaver County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevy Suburban was driving east bound on Hwy 64. The suburban made a move to pass a semi tractor and hit a 2015 Dodge Challenger head-on. Gustavo Marino from Liberal, KS was driving the Challenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Liberal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poopy fish in Arkalon Park lake Apr '17 Assquatch 1
Clinton not too old to run! (May '14) Feb '17 Shootem 4
News I Hate Liberals (Nov '11) Jan '17 Assquatch 12
Synata Bio Dec '16 Concerned_American 1
should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16) Jul '16 easttexas 1
News Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16) May '16 butallthat 10
News Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12) Feb '16 Lester 12
See all Liberal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Liberal Forum Now

Liberal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Liberal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
 

Liberal, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,401,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC