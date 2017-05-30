Head-on Collsion leaves one dead, two injured in Beaver County
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevy Suburban was driving east bound on Hwy 64. The suburban made a move to pass a semi tractor and hit a 2015 Dodge Challenger head-on. Gustavo Marino from Liberal, KS was driving the Challenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Liberal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poopy fish in Arkalon Park lake
|Apr '17
|Assquatch
|1
|Clinton not too old to run! (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Shootem
|4
|I Hate Liberals (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Assquatch
|12
|Synata Bio
|Dec '16
|Concerned_American
|1
|should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|easttexas
|1
|Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16)
|May '16
|butallthat
|10
|Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12)
|Feb '16
|Lester
|12
Find what you want!
Search Liberal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC