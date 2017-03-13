Photos: Pancake fun at Liberal Pancak...

Photos: Pancake fun at Liberal Pancake Race

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Wichita resident Don Roberts is served pancakes after he played the bagpipe during a pancake breakfast before the pancake races on International Pancake Day, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Seward County Activity Center in Liberal.

