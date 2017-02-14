KU, KUMC students to present work at Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol

Undergraduate researchers from the University of Kansas and KU Medical Center will present their research projects Wednesday, Feb. 15, as part of Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol. KU and Medical Center undergraduates will join their peers from other Kansas Board of Regents public four-year universities in Topeka from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda of the Capitol.

