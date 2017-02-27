Refugees Make Your Dinner. Literally.
Of all the outrage generated by President Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering the country , the most surprising critic might be the US meat industry. Turns out, people fleeing desperate conditions in violence-ravaged countries have emerged as a key labor source for the nation's vast and dangerous slaughterhouses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
Liberal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton not too old to run! (May '14)
|Feb 1
|Shootem
|4
|I Hate Liberals (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Assquatch
|12
|Synata Bio
|Dec '16
|Concerned_American
|1
|should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|easttexas
|1
|Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16)
|May '16
|butallthat
|10
|Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12)
|Feb '16
|Lester
|12
|Silly Liberals (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Alex Lifeson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Liberal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC