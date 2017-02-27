Refugees Make Your Dinner. Literally.

Refugees Make Your Dinner. Literally.

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Mother Jones

Of all the outrage generated by President Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering the country , the most surprising critic might be the US meat industry. Turns out, people fleeing desperate conditions in violence-ravaged countries have emerged as a key labor source for the nation's vast and dangerous slaughterhouses.

