One dead, two injured in Seward County rollover crash
Manuel Hernandez, 25, was heading west on U.S. 54 about three miles west of Liberal when his 2004 Ford Explorer crossed over Old U.S. 54 overpass around 8:40 p.m., according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Liberal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synata Bio
|Dec '16
|Concerned_American
|1
|Clinton not too old to run! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Assquatch
|3
|should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|easttexas
|1
|Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16)
|May '16
|butallthat
|10
|Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12)
|Feb '16
|Lester
|12
|Silly Liberals (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Alex Lifeson
|2
|Daisy Fuentes? (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|William Shartner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Liberal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC