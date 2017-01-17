Cardiff's former Lord Mayor John Smit...

Cardiff's former Lord Mayor John Smith has died

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: IcNetwork

Mr Smith was the city's Lord Mayor between 1990 and 1991 and was the Labour group's former chief whip. Former Labour councillor Mr Smith was the city's Lord Mayor between 1990 and 1991 and was the group's former chief whip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Liberal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synata Bio Dec 19 Concerned_American 1
Clinton not too old to run! (May '14) Dec 18 Assquatch 3
should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16) Jul '16 easttexas 1
News Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16) May '16 butallthat 10
News Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12) Feb '16 Lester 12
Silly Liberals (Jan '16) Feb '16 Alex Lifeson 2
Daisy Fuentes? (Dec '15) Jan '16 William Shartner 4
See all Liberal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Liberal Forum Now

Liberal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Liberal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Liberal, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC