Cardiff's former Lord Mayor John Smith has died
Mr Smith was the city's Lord Mayor between 1990 and 1991 and was the Labour group's former chief whip. Former Labour councillor Mr Smith was the city's Lord Mayor between 1990 and 1991 and was the group's former chief whip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Comments
Add your comments below
Liberal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synata Bio
|Dec 19
|Concerned_American
|1
|Clinton not too old to run! (May '14)
|Dec 18
|Assquatch
|3
|should i move to liberal??? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|easttexas
|1
|Kansas man pleads guilty to producing, distribu... (Feb '16)
|May '16
|butallthat
|10
|Authorities arrest Rolla man for indecent liber... (Mar '12)
|Feb '16
|Lester
|12
|Silly Liberals (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Alex Lifeson
|2
|Daisy Fuentes? (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|William Shartner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Liberal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC