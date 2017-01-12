Liberal man charged with murder in southwest Kansas shooting
A 19-year-old man is charged in a southwest Kansas shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. KWCH-TV reports that John Ramon, of Liberal, made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and cruelty to animals.
