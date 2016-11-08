KU honors 67 high school seniors from six Southwest Kansas counties

Students from 10 Kansas high schools were honored Nov. 2 by the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment. A total of 67 seniors from high schools in Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens counties were recognized for their academic achievements and named Kansas Honor Scholars at a dinner and program at the Seward County Community College Student Union in Liberal.

