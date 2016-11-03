19-year-old man arrested in connectio...

19-year-old man arrested in connection to infant son's death

Nov 3, 2016 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

The man called 911 around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to say he was en route to Southwest Medical Center with his son, Zaiden Spencer, who wasn't breathing, according to a Liberal Police Department release.

