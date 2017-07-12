Crews gaining upper hand on north-cen...

Crews gaining upper hand on north-central Montana wildfire

Read more: KTMF

Crews are gaining the upper hand on a fire burning south of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana, while weekend lighting storms sparked smaller fires in western Montana. The July fire has burned more than 16 square miles in the Little Rocky Mountains and has threatened the surrounding towns of Zortman, Landusky, Hays and Lodgepole.

