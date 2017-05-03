State of Montana v. Paul Julius Olson

State of Montana v. Paul Julius Olson

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Scott G. Hilderman, Attorney at Law, Kalispell, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, C. Mark Fowler, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Bernard G. Cassidy, Lincoln County Attorney, Jeffrey Zwang, Deputy County Attorney, Libby, Montana A 1 Appellant, Paul Julius Olson , appeals the order of the Eleventh Judicial District Court, Flathead County, which determined that Olson's Texas convictions for driving under the influence constituted prior convictions for purposes of sentencing for his current Montana DUI conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eureka, Mt. (Sep '12) Apr 15 Christopher Michael 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC