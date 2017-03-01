MT Chief Who Left His Wedding to Answer a Call Still Going 45 Years Later
Feb. 28--He is loved by his crew, has responded to thousands of fires throughout his career, and has no plans for retirement -- even after 45 years . When Libby fire chief Tom Wood was presented with a commemorative plaque last week, his crew, and the whole community, were able to show their respect for a dedicated volunteer and leader.
