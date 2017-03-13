Libby man charged after fatal crash
A 26-year-old Libby man has been arrested after a head-on crash west of Libby that killed a 45-year-old woman and injured her 7-year-old son and his friend. Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe says Richard Davidson faces charges of negligent homicide or vehicular homicide while under the influence along with possession of dangerous drugs following the Tuesday morning crash that killed Laura Cooper of Troy.
