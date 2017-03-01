Speaker says: Defend rural way of life
Speaker Bruce Vincent from Libby, Mont., told members of the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Tuesday night they need to serve as ambassadors of the land, talking to people about sound stewardship of the environment. People need to hear from "their neighbors" - people they trust - rather than activists with an agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Libby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Racheal Vargas (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Fine upstanding C...
|6
|After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|mie crill
|1
|Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mike crill
|1
|RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10)
|Dec '15
|Boothman Family
|6
|deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|mike crill
|3
|CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike crill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Libby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC