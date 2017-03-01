Northwestern Montana schools cancel classes due to blizzard
Closures included schools in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Bigfork along with Libby, Eureka and Troy. Thompson Falls delayed the start of classes by 2 A1 2 hours.
