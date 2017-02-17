Mortality from asbestos-associated di...

Mortality from asbestos-associated disease in Libby, Montana 1979-2011

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology

Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology 27, 207–213; doi:10.1038/jes.2016.18; published online 30 March 2016 Correspondence: Samantha Naik, Division of Toxicology and Human Health Sciences, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, 4770 Buford Highway, Mailstop F-57, Atlanta, GA 30341, USA. Tel.: +1 770 488 3680.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan 28 justiceforall 16
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15) Oct '15 mike crill 3
CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike crill 1
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC