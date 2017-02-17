Mortality from asbestos-associated disease in Libby, Montana 1979-2011
Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology 27, 207–213; doi:10.1038/jes.2016.18; published online 30 March 2016 Correspondence: Samantha Naik, Division of Toxicology and Human Health Sciences, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, 4770 Buford Highway, Mailstop F-57, Atlanta, GA 30341, USA. Tel.: +1 770 488 3680.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.
Add your comments below
Libby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan 28
|justiceforall
|16
|Racheal Vargas (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Fine upstanding C...
|6
|After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|mie crill
|1
|Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mike crill
|1
|RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10)
|Dec '15
|Boothman Family
|6
|deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|mike crill
|3
|CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike crill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Libby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC