State of Montana Settles Asbestos Law...

State of Montana Settles Asbestos Lawsuit for $24M

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FindLaw

A vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana was one of the principal industries for residents in the town of Libby. Unfortunately, a byproduct of mining vermiculite is asbestos, which, for decades, has been known to be a dangerous, toxic substance from which exposure can result in severe illness causing death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
guy on harley trike (Apr '16) Apr '16 who 1
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15) Oct '15 mike crill 3
CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike crill 1
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC