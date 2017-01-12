Persistent Effects of Libby Amphibole...

Persistent Effects of Libby Amphibole and Amosite Asbestos Following Subchronic Inhalation in Rats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Gavett, S., C. Parkinson, G. Willson, C. Wood, A. Jarabek, K. Roberts, U. Kodavanti, AND D. Dodd. Persistent Effects of Libby Amphibole and Amosite Asbestos Following Subchronic Inhalation in Rats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
guy on harley trike (Apr '16) Apr '16 who 1
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15) Oct '15 mike crill 3
CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike crill 1
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Lincoln County was issued at January 13 at 12:22PM MST

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC